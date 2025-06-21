26 Killed in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens, Children Starve amid Aid Blockade

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s ongoing siege has left children starving and civilians dead, as fuel, food, and aid remain blocked for the 16th week.

At least 26 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since dawn Saturday, including 11 who were waiting for food aid, as humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave continue to deteriorate.

The Israeli military has blocked fuel deliveries into Gaza for the past 16 weeks, worsening the crisis.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 202 Palestinians were killed and 1,037 wounded over the past two days alone, raising the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 55,908, with 131,138 reported injuries.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinians near the American aid company’s distribution site in the Al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted Sheja’iyya, al-Tuffah, and Jabaliya in northern Gaza, while artillery shelling struck the Batn al-Sameen area in central Khan Yunis.

In one of the attacks, three Palestinian children were killed and another severely injured on Mansoura Street in Sheja’iyya, east of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Additional injuries were reported as Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to access humanitarian aid near the Netzarim axis.

📸 Satellite images reveal the devastating transformation of Shujaiya, east of Gaza City — before and during the war. Entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. pic.twitter.com/5113sBSIE0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 21, 2025

A Deepening Humanitarian Catastrophe

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported a sharp rise in malnutrition among Gaza’s children.

In May alone, 5,100 children between six months and five years of age were hospitalized for severe malnutrition—nearly a 50% increase from April, and a 150% jump from February during the ceasefire. In total, over 16,700 children have received malnutrition treatment since January.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that essential aid, including food and water, continues to be denied access. He said Israel has prevented fuel deliveries for four months, forcing humanitarian agencies to rely on limited reserves.

A small amount of fuel was retrieved from the Tahrir station in Rafah last week and distributed to public services in southern Gaza, with some reaching the north the following day. However, Dujarric warned that fuel shortages persist, drastically reducing operational capacity.

UN humanitarian officials also reported that Israeli authorities issued new evacuation orders for two residential areas in Gaza Governorate, claiming Palestinian rocket activity in those neighborhoods.

A ‘Deadly Gantlet for Food’

A report by the Associated Press described the aid situation as a “deadly gantlet for food.” Palestinians risk their lives daily attempting to reach food aid centers, facing gunfire from Israeli forces and attacks from knife-wielding assailants targeting those who secure aid.

Palestinians told AP that Israeli soldiers open fire when crowds approach too early, deviate from army-designated routes, or cross military zones. Witnesses described relentless assaults from tanks, drones, snipers, and crane-mounted guns.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) clarified that no gunfire occurred inside or immediately near its distribution sites.

A PRCS spokesperson, speaking anonymously, said incidents took place before the sites opened and often involved individuals arriving at unauthorized times or attempting to bypass designated paths.

HUGE march against the GENOCIDE in Gaza now taking place in London Very large turnout in the Jewish Bloc, as always pic.twitter.com/woyB2KtGl6 — Tom London (@TomLondon6) June 21, 2025

Ongoing Genocide

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has continued its genocidal assault on Gaza, marked by mass killings, starvation, widespread destruction, and forced displacement, in defiance of international law and repeated orders from the International Court of Justice to cease hostilities.

The ongoing campaign has left over 185,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them women and children. More than 14,000 remain missing.

The war has also displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a famine that has killed many, especially among the youngest.

(PC, AJA)