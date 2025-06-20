LIVE BLOG: Resistance Operations | Gaza Massacres Increase | Iran Strikes Haifa – Day 623

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian state television, citing Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, reported that 23 missiles were launched on Friday as part of Iran’s ongoing military response to Israeli attacks. According to Azizi, all missiles successfully struck their intended targets.

He stated that key Israeli intelligence facilities suffered extensive damage, and that “most of the military centers we aimed for were hit and destroyed.” The statement marks one of the most direct and confident assessments by Iranian officials regarding the precision and impact of their retaliatory strikes.