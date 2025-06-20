LIVE BLOG: Resistance Operations | Gaza Massacres Increase | Iran Strikes Haifa – Day 623

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza carried out several complex ambushes, killing and wounding invading Israeli soldiers, as Israeli forces continued their attacks on civilians across the besieged Strip.
Meanwhile, Iranian missiles struck sensitive military targets in Haifa and Beersheba, reportedly bypassing Israeli air defenses.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,493 and injured 129,320 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Iran Confirms Direct Hits on Israeli Military Sites in Friday Missile Strike
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian state television, citing Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, reported that 23 missiles were launched on Friday as part of Iran’s ongoing military response to Israeli attacks. According to Azizi, all missiles successfully struck their intended targets.
He stated that key Israeli intelligence facilities suffered extensive damage, and that “most of the military centers we aimed for were hit and destroyed.” The statement marks one of the most direct and confident assessments by Iranian officials regarding the precision and impact of their retaliatory strikes.
Trump: Not All of Iran’s Nuclear Sites Can Be Destroyed
ASSOCIATED PRESS: US President Donald Trump said, “It’s not possible to eliminate all of Iran’s nuclear facilities — and that might not even be necessary.”
White House: Iran Could Assemble a Nuclear Weapon Within Weeks
WHITE HOUSE: The White House stated that if Iran were to acquire all necessary components for a nuclear weapon, it could complete assembly within weeks.
Axios: Geneva Talks are Preliminary, with Second Meeting Next Week.
AXIOS (citing diplomats): Diplomats told Axios that the Geneva talks were described as preliminary, with all parties agreeing to reconvene next week. European officials coordinated with Washington ahead of the meeting, but President Trump rejected their efforts.
‘No Talks under Fire’: Iran Draws Red Line in Geneva Talks with E3
CNN: Israel Cannot Eliminate All of Iran’s Nuclear Facilities
CNN (citing Israeli officials):
According to Israeli officials cited by CNN, Israel launched its operation against Iran without a firm US commitment to join.
They believed that early military successes might entice Trump into military involvement.
However, the pace of Israeli success is slowing, and officials warn that this increases the risk of a miscalculation.
They acknowledged that Israel cannot eliminate all of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Israel Fears War of Attrition With Iran
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli newspaper reported that Iran had planned to manufacture dozens of long-range ballistic missiles monthly, with the goal of producing 11,000 in a decade, along with launch platforms. Despite losses, Iran still possesses significant launch and air defense capabilities. Israeli security officials fear a prolonged war of attrition with Iran in the absence of a diplomatic path.
Trump: Iran Is Suffering, I Cannot Decide Now
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:
Trump said talks with Iran might happen soon, emphasizing that Iran wants to negotiate with the US, not Europe.
He claimed Iran was weeks away from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
“I can’t make a decision now,” Trump said, adding, “Iran is the one suffering, and I don’t know how to stop the fighting.”
He praised Israel’s military performance and said it would be hard to ask them to stop airstrikes.
He floated the idea of a ceasefire “depending on the conditions” and gave Iran a two-week deadline to “come to its senses.”
Israeli Media: Tel Aviv Awaits Washington’s Decision on Joining War
ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: An Israeli military source told Channel 12 that Israel is preparing to strike Iran’s main nuclear facility but is awaiting Washington’s decision on entering the war.
Mehr News: Air Defenses Target Drones Over Tabriz
MEHR NEWS AGENCY: Iranian air defense systems reportedly intercepted small Israeli drones flying over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran.
Israeli Media: War Against Iran Will Last Longer Than Expected
ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: Senior Israeli officials admitted that the war with Iran is expected to last longer than originally anticipated.
