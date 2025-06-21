Netanyahu’s New Holocaust: From Livestream Genocide in Gaza to the War on Iran

By Jamal Kanj

The same so-called Western “civilization” supplies the weapons, satellite intelligence, and diplomatic cover for Israel, courting nuclear disaster in Iran and starving children in Gaza.

The Orwellian G7 statement described Israel’s military attacks on Iran as “self‑defense. By twisting language to fit political ends, the communiqué normalizes aggression and offers diplomatic cover for Israel’s serial violations of international law. Rather than condemning the Israeli escalation, the G7 resorts to vague calls for “de-escalation,” effectively endorsing Israeli impunity under the guise of neutrality.

Conspicuously absent from the statement was any mention of Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, or its years‑long bombing of Syria. In effect, the G7 has now aligned itself fully with Netanyahu’s open‑ended wars.

It might come as a surprise that the civilian nature of Iran’s nuclear program was reaffirmed this week by the head of the US intelligence community. In her testimony before Congress, Tulsi Gabbard stated unequivocally that “Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.” This assessment was echoed on the same day by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who told CNN there is no “systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

Yet, the G7’s statement reflects not an objective assessment, but political posturing—another expression of Western supremacy toward maintaining hegemony over nuclear technology and denying the advancement of non-Western nations. Nowhere is this bias more dangerous than in Washington and Europe’s tacit endorsement of Israeli attacks on Iranian facilities—sites that are safeguarded under international treaties. These attacks constitute a blatant violation of Article 56 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits targeting nuclear power facilities.

Striking an operating enrichment plant or spent fuel pool poses a grave danger. Such an act could release massive amounts of radiation, leading to civilian deaths and contaminating aquifers, farmland, and entire ecosystems for generations. The effect would be tantamount to a nuclear attack, regardless of the delivery method. Nonetheless, Western capitals that rightly warn of similar dangers at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant paradoxically excuse Israeli raids under the euphemism of “self-defense.”

The specter of a catastrophic leak could possibly explain why Israel has so far held back from bombing Iran’s deeply buried Fordow enrichment complex, where uranium is refined to 60 percent.

The environmental, diplomatic, and regional fallout could be incalculable. While Netanyahu wants to see this facility destroyed, he seems to prefer delegating that risk to the United States, betting that the Trump administration will be more willing and more able to shoulder the consequences.

Targeting nuclear infrastructure—civilian or not—sets a dangerous precedent. It ignores the lessons of Chernobyl and Fukushima, shatters the global taboo against striking nuclear facilities, and exposes the hypocrisy of Western leaders who decry proliferation while tolerating allies risking a nuclear calamity.

That moral blindness is neither new nor accidental. It is rooted in the same imperial pedigree that nourished the slave trade, annihilated Indigenous nations, engineered colonial famines, Holocaust, and twice unleashed atomic bombs on civilian targets.

The same so-called Western “civilization” supplies the weapons, satellite intelligence, and diplomatic cover for Israel, courting nuclear disaster in Iran and starving children in Gaza. The complicity was laid bare this week by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who openly admitted that Israel is doing “the dirty work for us.”

Prodding Washington to join a new Israeli-engineered American war, Netanyahu’s operatives in the US—driven by an “Israel first” agenda—are making every effort to convince Trump to complete the most difficult phase of Netanyahu’s demonic vision. Their argument? That Israel has already crippled Iran’s defenses enough to make American involvement low-risk for US forces and interests in the region.

Into this carefully choreographed farce steps Netanyahu himself—a master manipulator who understands Trump’s psychological vulnerabilities better than his own advisors. A single call, laced with flattery and grandiose promises of historic greatness, may be all it takes. Appealing to Trump’s fragile ego—telling him he’ll be remembered as the “savior of Israel”—could be enough to drag American soldiers into yet another made-for-Israel war in the Middle East.

Much like in 2003, when the “Israel First” Jewish neocons, including Netanyahu’s own lies before Congress in 2002, manipulated another gullible US president with the fantasy that regime change in Iraq would ignite a wave of democracy across the Middle East. Over two decades later, the region—and to a significant extent, the United States—is still paying the price for being dragged into a disastrous foreign war built on lies, hubris, and blind loyalty to the Israeli strategic interests.

Will He, or Won’t He?

Predicting Trump’s decisions has always been notoriously difficult—not due to any strategic genius or by grand design, but because of his combustible mix of grievance, ego, and impulsiveness. For example, his trade wars began with sweeping tariffs and unraveled into chaotic carve-outs; his hardline immigration policies crumbled into talks about exempting farm and hospitality industries.

The same erratic pattern defines his foreign policy: bombastic threats, sudden reversals, and renewed aggression whenever flattery intersects with FOX news talking points. His unhinged posts and reckless declarations on Iran are no exception—they’re just the latest flare-ups in a long trail of incoherence.

This combustible mix—Israel’s ethically reckless strategy paired with a US president prone to impulsive decision‑making—creates a disturbing path to escalation. It risks fulfilling Netanyahu’s diabolic ambition to “reshape the Middle East,” a slogan that already produced the 2003 Iraq war.

Twenty years later, Iraq still bears its scars; American involvement in a new war on Iran would begin yet another chapter of chaos in Netanyahu’s “new Middle East.”

Western leaders have failed to learn from their devastating lessons of history. Time and again, they repeat the same blunders born of arrogance of power—only this time, the stakes are even higher. By offering unconditional support to Israel, they are not merely turning a blind eye; they are underwriting Netanyahu’s genocidal policies, and Israeli Jewish supremacy.

Western leaders’ complicity is not passive. They have become enablers—co-authors in the unfolding genocide in Gaza and active sponsors of a looming nuclear calamity in Iran.

Despite decades of evidence showing how imperial hubris breeds chaos and destruction—from Africa to Vietnam, from Iraq to Libya and beyond—these leaders continue to embrace the illusion that might makes right, whitewashing Israel’s livestreamed slaughter in Gaza, and paving the way to bring about a nuclear holocaust in Iran.

– Jamal Kanj is the author of “Children of Catastrophe,” Journey from a Palestinian Refugee Camp to America, and other books. He writes frequently on Arab world issues for various national and international commentaries. He contributed this article to The Palestine Chronicle

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.