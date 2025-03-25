26 Killed in Israeli Massacres in Gaza, Nine Red Crescent Workers Missing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since the resumption of Israeli violence on March 18, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and many more injured, as airstrikes continue to devastate the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces have continued their raids on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of at least 26 people since dawn on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the fate of nine of its staff members remains unknown after they were targeted in an Israeli airstrike three days ago.

Israeli airstrikes have continued to strike homes and tents sheltering displaced individuals in central and southern Gaza.

Palestinian media outlets reported that a citizen was killed, and others were injured when a group of Palestinians was targeted on Al-Nas Street in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aqcQ38snqE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025

Additionally, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area, while two others, including a child, were killed, and several others were injured in an Israeli attack on a house in the Qizan Al-Najjar area of Khan Yunis.

Al-Jazeera also reported the killing of three Palestinians, including a child, in an Israeli attack on a tent housing displaced persons in Hamad City, north of Khan Yunis.

Earlier, five Palestinians were killed, and more than 20 others were wounded in attacks on a residential area in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and on Al-Nakhil Street in Deir al-Balah.

In the Al-Zawaida area, Israeli warplanes targeted a house where several displaced families were sheltering, leading to multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that nine ambulance crew members in Rafah remain missing after being targeted by Israeli forces three days ago.

The occupation authorities have refused attempts by international organizations to facilitate the arrival of rescue teams to the site of the attack.

The Red Crescent has expressed concern for the safety of its crews and holds the occupying forces fully responsible for their well-being.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)