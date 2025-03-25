Olmert, Gantz Sound Alarm: Threat of Civil War in Israel Closer than Ever

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amid a deepening political and institutional crisis, Israeli leaders warn that internal divisions are endangering the state’s security and stability.

Israel’s Blue and White party leader, Benny Gantz, and former Israeli army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot have warned that Israel is “in danger” due to growing internal divisions, while former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert stated that Israel is “closer to civil war.”

These remarks come amid a mounting political crisis sparked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Divisions within Israel have deepened following Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Bar, the Supreme Court’s temporary freeze of that decision, and the government’s unanimous vote of no confidence in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, all of which have led to widespread public outrage.

“It’s true that there are many security challenges from abroad, but Israel’s security is at risk because of the internal division,” Gantz said in a statement on Monday.

“When we tear the people apart from within, we strengthen Hamas’s stubbornness and give it hope that it can break us. The most urgent matter now is the return of our kidnapped soldiers.”

“Anyone who ignores this now is knowingly harming the security of the state. What is happening here is laying the foundation for the next catastrophe and fueling our enemies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot remarked that “while most Israeli citizens support the immediate return of the abductees and the continuation of the decisive war on terrorism until its defeat, the government is focused on the struggle against the gatekeepers (referring to the heads of the security services) and the judicial system.”

Decision to Dismiss Bar

Israel’s attorney general criticized the decision to dismiss Bar, calling it “full of loopholes” and stated that “the process of selecting a new Shin Bet chief cannot begin before a judicial decision is issued.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court temporarily froze the government’s decision to dismiss Ronen Bar while considering petitions filed by opposition parties against the decision. The court scheduled a hearing for April 8 to consider the petitions.

The Israeli government has appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Bar’s announcement that he had lost confidence in his superiors amounts to a resignation, thus permitting the dismissal.

Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continued his attacks on the Shin Bet chief, labeling Bar’s orders to investigate the work of the internal security agency as dangerous, illegal, and an attempted military coup.

Ben-Gvir added that “According to reports, Ronen Bar has gathered information against me, the Israel Police, and the Prison Service.”

He criticized the decision to dismiss Bar, arguing that it should have occurred after his failure on October 7. He also called for the formation of a government committee to investigate Bar’s “unacceptable” behavior.

‘Perfect Storm’

Meanwhile, speaking to the New York Times on Monday, Olmert said that “the foundations of the state (of Israel) are shaking”.

“Netanyahu is ready to sacrifice everything for his survival, and we are closer to a civil war than people realize,” he warned, adding:

“In Gaza, we have returned to fighting — and for what? And overseas, I never remember such hatred, such opposition, to the state of Israel.”

This is not the first time Olmert has criticized the Netanyahu-led Israeli government.

Last March, in an article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Olmert argued that Israel had only two choices: a ceasefire now or the death of the Israeli captives currently held in Gaza.

“The expectations our government of doom had manufactured regarding the war’s objectives were baseless, unreal and unattainable from the first,” Olmert wrote.

“Netanyahu, if he had been fully conscious when he first released this boastful commitment or when repeating it at each of his grotesque press conferences, should have known that there was no possibility of achieving (the destruction of Hamas – PC),” he added.

Olmert served as prime minister from 2006 to 2009.

(PC, AJA)