369 Palestinian Prisoners to Be Freed in Exchange for Three Israeli Detainees

Hamas is set to release three Israeli prisoners on Saturday in exchange for 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has announced the names of three Israeli detainees it plans to release on Saturday as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. According to the group, Israel is set to release 369 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said in a statement on Friday that “as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the Al-Qassam Brigades has decided to release Sasha Alexander Trubnov, Sagi Dekel Han, and Yair Horn.”

Earlier on Friday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it would release Russian-Israeli prisoner Alexander Turbanov as part of the sixth batch of the exchange deal.

Hamas releases the names of the 3 Israeli 🇮🇱 captives to be released from Gaza 🇵🇸 tomorrow on Saturday Russian 🇷🇺 Israeli (Sasha) Alexander Trufanov American 🇺🇸 Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen Argentinian 🇦🇷 Israeli Yair Hornhttps://t.co/RtNWQdMKz0 https://t.co/AVYXg1XXxn… pic.twitter.com/0aRdd59j3o — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) February 14, 2025

Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had received the list of prisoners from Hamas through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Israeli authorities stated that the list was deemed acceptable and was published with the approval of the prisoners’ families.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Sagi Dekel Han, who holds American citizenship, and Yair Horn are among those being released. Maariv newspaper also reported that Alexander Trubnov holds Russian citizenship, noting that Moscow had previously demanded his release.

Trubnov appeared in a video last November wherein he warned the Israeli public that blocking food and water from entering the enclave, makes “life harder” not only for the Palestinians but for the captives too.

“I want to remind the citizens of the state of Israel: When you eat or drink, remember us, the captives. We do not have the opportunity to enjoy the food and water you consume,” the captive said.

“I urge you to think of us whenever you close the border crossings to put pressure on the citizens inside Gaza. Remember that as you make life harder for them, you also make it harder for us,” he added in the video released by the Saraya Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement.

🚨🟢ABU OBEIDA: Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, announced that the resistance has decided to release three Israeli detainees tomorrow, Saturday, as part of the exchange deal: 1- Sasha Alexander Trubnov

2- Sagi Dekel Han

3- Yair Horn According to Hamas'… pic.twitter.com/Rd71i4veA2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 14, 2025

369 Palestinian Prisoners to Be Released

The Hamas Prisoners’ Media Office confirmed that Israel intends to release 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday in exchange for the three Israeli detainees.

In a statement, the office detailed that among those set for release are 36 prisoners serving life sentences, along with 333 detainees from Gaza who were arrested after October 7. This release is part of the first phase of the agreement.

Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the agreement as signed, including adhering to the scheduled prisoner exchanges.

Earlier this week, Hamas had temporarily halted the release of Israeli prisoners, citing violations by Tel Aviv. The group insisted that Israel must adhere retroactively to the humanitarian provisions of the agreement.

(PC, AJA)