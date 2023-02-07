Israeli Forces Kill 17-Year-Old Palestinian Teenager in Nablus

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar, 17, was killed after a bullet fired by Israeli forces hit his face during a military raid in Nablus.
With the killing of al-Ashqar, the number of Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 42, including nine children and an elderly woman.
(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)
