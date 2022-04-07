8-Year-Old Palestinian Child Wounded in Israeli Military Chase near Hebron

An eight-year-old Palestinian child sustained wounds when the Israeli military chased her parents’ vehicle at the entrance to Umm Al-Khair village in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fuad al-‘Amoud, the coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees in Masafer Yatta, said that Israeli police pursued and deliberately hit the vehicle, causing it to veer off the course and plow into a wall at the village entrance, wounding 8-year-old Sidra Najada.

Palestinian Red Crescent medics rushed to the scene and evacuated Najada to the Yatta Government Hospital, where medics described her condition as moderate.

The incident is reminiscent of the killing of a 75-year-old anti-occupation activist in a deliberate run-over accident by Israeli police in early January at the town entrance.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)