Palestinian Students Hold Sit-in in Support of Ahmad Manasra, Palestinian Child Prisoners

Dozens of Palestinian students participated in a sit-in at Tel Aviv University in support of Ahmad Manasra and other minors detained by Israel demanding their release from prison, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Manasra was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces seven years ago when he was only 13 years of age after shooting him and his cousin Hassan, who was killed instantly, following a knife attack in Jerusalem.

Thousands recently tweeted in support of ailing Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra as part of an online campaign to shed light on his ordeal. The video below shows the moment when Manasra was subjected to mental and physiological torture during investigation. #FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/u4PI4rbt1k — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 7, 2022

Participants in the sit-in condemned the policy of arresting Palestinian children and depriving them of their rights, without any regard for international laws.

The Palestinian student movement said in a statement that Manasra “was interrogated in a belligerent and horrible manner in violation of all international laws. Today, he is suffering from difficult conditions after seven years of psychological and physical torture, solitary confinement, and the loss of his childhood.”

This is what Israel do with Ahmad Manasra 💔#FreeAhmadManasra #الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة pic.twitter.com/uiJLM1dfsP — Abd Najem (@abood_najem) April 2, 2022

“We are demonstrating in support and solidarity with Ahmad, and all the heroic children of Palestine who are languishing in the occupiers’ prisons, so that our voice against oppression is heard, and to affirm the justice and morality of our national struggle for the liberation of our people from the oppression of occupation and injustice,” the statement added.

WATCH: Painful reflections by the mother of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian prisoner detained in Israeli military prison since the age of 13. It has now been almost 7 years of imprisonment, and Ahmad is suffering from a serious deterioration in his health. #الحرية_لأحمد_مناصرة pic.twitter.com/eBDDOwDDOs — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) April 5, 2022

The protest is part of a global campaign calling for Manasra’s immediate release from the Israeli prison. Manasra’s family recently said that their son is suffering from severe mental health issues.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)