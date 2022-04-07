UNESCO Unanimously Adopts Two Resolutions on Palestine

April 7, 2022 Blog, News
UNESCO meeting room. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at its 214th session held in Paris, unanimously adopted two resolutions on occupied Palestine, and cultural and educational institutions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

One resolution states that all Israeli procedures aiming to change the identity of the holy city of Jerusalem and its legal status quo are null and void. It also calls for a UNESCO mission to be sent to Jerusalem to inspect violations committed by the occupation.

A second resolution focusing on Palestinian education and heritage was also adopted in support of the Palestinian curriculum.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki welcomed the adoption of resolutions, stressing the importance of adopting them at this time, citing “the ongoing systematic and widespread violations that Israel, the illegal occupying power, is carrying out against the rights of the Palestinian people.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*