UNESCO Unanimously Adopts Two Resolutions on Palestine

The Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), at its 214th session held in Paris, unanimously adopted two resolutions on occupied Palestine, and cultural and educational institutions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

One resolution states that all Israeli procedures aiming to change the identity of the holy city of Jerusalem and its legal status quo are null and void. It also calls for a UNESCO mission to be sent to Jerusalem to inspect violations committed by the occupation.

WAFA: “UNESCO Adopts Two Resolutions On Palestine; Foreign Minister Welcomes Step https://t.co/uzvMYbk3Dn RAMALLAH, Wednesday, April 06, 2022 (WAFA) (https://t.co/pUZwMyfhtd) – Foreign Minister Riyad Malki today welcomed the adoption — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) April 7, 2022

A second resolution focusing on Palestinian education and heritage was also adopted in support of the Palestinian curriculum.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki welcomed the adoption of resolutions, stressing the importance of adopting them at this time, citing “the ongoing systematic and widespread violations that Israel, the illegal occupying power, is carrying out against the rights of the Palestinian people.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)