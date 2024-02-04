8,000 Missing, Presumed Dead – Gaza Genocide Death Toll Updated

15 Palestinian civilians were killed Sunday and dozens injured after Israeli warplanes bombed various areas in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Local sources told the WAFA news agency that Israeli warplanes targeted several homes west and center of Deir Al-Balah, coinciding with another bombing in the center, east and west of Gaza City.

To the south, the Israeli occupation forces blew up a number of citizens’ homes in the Bani Suhaila area, east of Khan Yunis, with fire belts from warplanes and artillery, WAFA also reported.

Meanwhile, two displaced people were injured by occupation forces’ bullets in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Moreover, medical sources at the Gaza European Hospital said that two Palestinians were killed after occupation aircraft bombed a group of citizens who tried to reach their homes in the Tahlia area in central Khan Yunis.

New Death Toll

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli genocide on the enclave has climbed to 27,365, the majority of whom are women and children. The number of injured individuals has also surged to 66,663.

Medical sources further revealed that at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, with many of them still trapped under rubble or scattered in the streets, as Israeli occupation forces are blocking access of ambulance crews and civil defense teams to many areas across the enclave.

Worse still, the aggression has resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly 2 million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)