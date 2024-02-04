Her Name is Zahra, the Gaza Girl with the Pink Doll – PHOTOS & VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

And of course, there is Zahra, meaning flower.

Everywhere, people seem to be wearing the same protective white suits. These are not health workers, immunizing their community from a deadly virus. They are Gazan refugees wearing leftover protective suits to shield themselves from the elements.

It is not the cruelty of nature that makes these Gazans vulnerable, but the cruelty of man.

In this refugee camp, hundreds of thousands have gathered, pitching tents that they have bought themselves and are living in this supposed safe zone, which is anything but safe. Four months of a genocidal Israeli war have killed and wounded nearly 5 percent of Gaza’s total population, virtually, it rendered homeless everyone else.

Those with the white suits are trying to stay active, helping one another and protecting their community in any way they can. At times, though, they find that there is very little that they can do.

And of course, there is Zahra, meaning flower. She had escaped her home in northern Gaza. Her whole neighborhood was destroyed. But she also saved her favorite doll, also named Zahra. Like Zahra, she has a pretty face, she likes pink, and she has hopeful eyes.

Even genocide would not deprive Zahra of her innocence.

(Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)