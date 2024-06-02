Gaza Genocide – Civilian Toll Rises amid Relentless Bombardment

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured in airstrikes and artillery shelling by Israeli forces early on Sunday, primarily targeting Gaza City and Rafah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli airstrike struck a house in the Shawa Square area of the Al-Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Another airstrike targeted a home belonging to the Khalifa family in the Old City of Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelling near the University College in the Sabra neighborhood, south of the city, resulted in several casualties.

In Rafah, located in the southern part of the Strip, Israeli airstrikes hit the Brazil neighborhood, injuring civilians and destroying several homes.

At the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, the bodies of three Palestinians, including a woman and an infant, were brought in following an Israeli airstrike on an apartment belonging to the Nabi family in the Shawa Square area of the Al-Daraj neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets bombarded a plot of land in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery also shelled homes east of Deir al-Balah, east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, and northwest of the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Furthermore, Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns at homes along the coastline of Deir el-Balah.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery continued bombarding the Sheikh Ajlin, Tel al-Hawa, and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods, as well as Street 8 in Gaza City, with heavy machine-gun fire from attack helicopters.

Earlier, Israeli artillery shelling had hit the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, as well as the towns of Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa in the central Gaza Strip.

Concurrently, the occupation forces fired smoke bombs along with artillery shelling west of Rafah.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,379 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,407 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)