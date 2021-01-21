82-Year-Old Palestinian Prisoner Contracts Coronavirus

Fo'ad Al-Shobaki, 82, is the eldest Palestinian political prisoner in Israeli jails. (Photo: File)

82-year-old Fo’ad Al-Shobaki, the eldest Palestinian political prisoner in Israeli jails, has contracted coronavirus, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission reported today.

According to the Commission, Shobaki contracted the virus after he came into contact with an Israeli prison guard who was accompanying him to a hospital for surgery.

The Commission held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for Shobaki’s life, especially that he already has a medical history of prostate cancer and heart, stomach, and eye-related diseases.

The Commission called on human rights and legal institutions to pressure the Israeli occupation’s government to release all the sick prisoners, foremost of whom are the elderly.

It also called for the dispatch of an international medical committee to monitor the health conditions of the prisoners in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the Israeli prisons.

Shobaki, who comes from the Gaza Strip, has been in jail since 2006 and is serving a 17-year sentence.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

