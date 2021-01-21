Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Prison under Unclear Circumstances

A Palestinian prisoner held in an Israeli prison died Wednesday under yet unclear circumstances, according to two Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups.

The Prisoners Commission and the Prisoners Society said that Maher Deed Saasa, 45, from the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya and a father of six children, has died in prison.

Suffering from health problems, medically neglected by israel, 45 year old Palestinian father from Qalqilya, dies in israeli Rimonim jail #BDS https://t.co/FzOMYzskDL — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 20, 2021

Saasa, who has been arrested in 2006 and is serving a 25-year prison sentence, received yesterday a coronavirus shot. He was suffering from several chronic illnesses.

According to the two groups, Israel holds full responsibility for his death, just as for the life and well being of all Palestinian prisoners in its prisons. However, Saasa’s issue will be followed on to find out the reason for his death.

"THESE CHAINS WILL BE BROKEN" by Dr. Ramzy Baroud , the story of Palestine written by its heroes & heroines ❁ #GroupPalestine ❁

❁ #قروب_فلسطيني.❁ pic.twitter.com/WcadfNhpFQ — PalestinaMarwa (@MarwaLahouimel) January 2, 2020

Around 5,000 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)