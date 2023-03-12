Strike Declared in Nablus following Israeli Killing of Three Palestinians

Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus held a strike on Sunday over the killing of three Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces earlier in the same day, The New Arab reported.

Shops remained closed on Sunday after Israeli forces had fired on a vehicle with Palestinian men inside near the Surra military checkpoint, west of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that three Palestinians, including an 18-year-old, were killed in the attack. It said their bodies were detained by Israeli forces.

One Palestinian man, identified as Ibrahim al-Awartani, was arrested during the attack, a source told The New Arab’s Arabic language service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The Palestinian health ministry said Sunday’s killings bring up the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since January to 84.

(The New Arab, PC)