‘A Free Palestine, A Free Gaza’: EU Representative Ends Tenure in Most Unexpected Way (VIDEO)

European Union representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff parachuted off the coast of the besieged Gaza Strip at the end of his term, in a rare display of solidarity aimed at drawing attention to the Palestinian enclave.

A video posted online by the EU mission showed von Burgsdorf flying off the coast of Gaza.

In the video, Von Burgsdorff said,

“Once you have a free Palestine, a free Gaza, you can do exactly the same thing .. And that’s the reason why I did this. To show you the way forward. We’ll work for it, okay?”

A spokesman for the EU office in Jerusalem, which took part in the flight, said the flight took place on Sunday, adding that the parachute belonged to the envoy, suggesting he was able to enter it through border security thanks to his diplomatic immunity.

He noted that von Burgsdorf had risen 50 meters in the air for at least 5 minutes, and that Israel had not been notified of “purely local and sporting activity.”

Watch: Outgoing European Union (EU) envoy Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff paraglides off Gaza's coast in a rare flight designed to draw attention to the ongoing Israeli blockade of the Palestinian enclave. pic.twitter.com/sKZjjfsQWS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 18, 2023

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas awarded European Union Ambassador von Burgsdorf the Jerusalem Star, in recognition of his distinguished role in strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between Palestine and the European Union.

This came during a reception last Tuesday at the presidential headquarters.

Israel has imposed a land and sea blockade on Gaza since the Hamas movement won parliamentary elections in 2006.

Since 2008, Israel has waged a series of wars on the Gaza Strip, leaving thousands of dead, wounded and widespread destructions.

