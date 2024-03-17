GAZA LIVE BLOG: Smotrich Attacks Biden | Yaalon: Rafah Invasion is Hoax | Nine Massacres in 24 Hours – Day 163

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out at least nine massacres in 24 hours, killing 92 Palestinians and injuring at least 130 more. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that US President Joe Biden is contributing to a “dangerous campaign” against Israel. Former Israeli Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon said that Netanyahu wants to remain in power and the release of the captives is not a priority. He added that the Rafah invasion is a hoax. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, March 17, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: The aid that entered the northern Gaza Strip is limited.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shot down an Israeli infantry drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions east of Gaza City.

MAARIV: Former Israeli Chief of Staf Moshe Ya’alon said that the threat to enter Rafah is a hoax.

SMOTRICH: The administration of US President Joe Biden is cooperating with what he described as the “dangerous campaign” of the international boycott movement that aims to harm Israel and distort its image.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

⚠️ GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/C4mfpXwRPW pic.twitter.com/s29gcfRmWL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 17, 2024

SMOTRICH: I will demand that the cabinet stop new army appointments.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy will tomorrow conduct a huge process of appointments to the Israeli army at the rank of colonel.

Sunday, March 17, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: We transported 21 injured people after an Israeli bombing on a house in Deir al-Balah.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli War Council is scheduled to meet this evening, to discuss the powers of the negotiating delegation that is expected to leave for Doha on Monday, led by the head of Mossad, David Barnea.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli War Council is scheduled to meet this evening, to discuss the powers of the negotiating delegation that is expected to leave for Doha on Monday, led by the head of Mossad, David Barnea. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/C4mfpXwRPW pic.twitter.com/c9CVSG3THK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 17, 2024

Sunday, March 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted a military building used by Hezbollah in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers opposite the town of Wazzani.

AL-JAZEERA: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the families of detainees in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, March 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, and areas northeast of Rafah, since dawn today.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, and areas northeast of Rafah, since dawn today. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/C4mfpXwRPW pic.twitter.com/tDuXlRNNEa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 17, 2024

Sunday, March 17, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A soldier from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion was seriously wounded during fighting in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)