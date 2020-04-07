A Friend of Palestine, Famous Spanish Singer Luis Eduardo Aute, Dies in Madrid

Famous Spanish singer, songwriter and long-time Palestine supporter, Luis Eduardo Aute, passed away in Madrid on Saturday, April 4, at the age of 76.

Aute was known for his songs celebrating beauty and love, but especially his courageous stances against injustice and the brutal war on democracy that victimized millions of people during the Franco regime between 1939 and 1975. He became particularly well-known during the political transition that took Spain from dictatorship to democracy.

Aute was also known for his support of the Palestinian cause. Along with other singers, he sang for Palestinian freedom, at Rumbo a Gaza, the Spanish equivalent of the global Freedom Flotilla campaign.

“It’s a great loss for Spain, but also for the Palestinian people,” said Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud.

“Incredible artists like Aute reminded us that we are not alone in our fight against injustice and that our struggle for freedom and human rights is a global struggle as well,” Baroud added.

“Aute will always be with us, because his melodies of love, beauty and freedom will continue to resonate among all freedom and justice-loving people in Palestine and throughout the world.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)