Israeli Soldiers Seize Palestinian Farmer’s Tractor in West Bank

Israeli soldiers today seized the tractor of a Palestinian farmer who was plowing his land in the town of al-Shyoukh, in the southern West Bank, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hassan Breijieh, director of the Anti-Wall, Anti-Settlements Committee in Bethlehem, told WAFA that the soldiers seized the tractor of Hamed Ababdeh when he was working on his land located near the illegal settlement of Mitzad Nikodim, built on al-Shyoukh land.

The army claimed the farmer was on alleged “state” land despite the fact that Ababdeh had official documents proving ownership of that land, said Breijieh.

The occupied West Bank is subject to regular and repeated attacks by Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers, who try to seize the land of settlement expansion.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)