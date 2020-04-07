Palestinian Ingenuity: Al-Quds University Produces Innovative Prototype for Inexpensive Ventilators

In Palestine, hardship, military occupation, thus lack of resources are often precursors for ingenuity and invention. The latest such example took place at Al-Quds University in East Jerusalem.

On April 1, Al Quds University President, Professor Imad Abu Kishek announced that his university has “succeeded in producing a fully computerized ventilator capable of saving lives and providing a viable alternative to the shortage in Palestine and beyond in the standard commercial ventilators and other respiratory support machines”, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

The breakthrough came at a critical time for Palestinians, who are struggling with the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 disease, and growing restrictions imposed by the Israeli military.

According to Abu Kishek, the prototype was designed by university professors from Medicine and Engineering departments.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had reported that only 250 medical ventilators are available throughout all Palestinian hospitals and that two-thirds of these machines are already in use.

Due to the Israeli siege on Gaza, which is also hit by the Coronavirus, only a few operable machines are available to cover the need of two million people.

Against the backdrop of global shortage and Israeli restrictions, “Al-Quds University’s ventilator would probably be the most important and timely invention Palestine is yet to witness,” WAFA reported.

According to Al-Quds University, the ventilators should be ready for production as soon as the Palestinian Standard Institute (PSI) gives its final approval to the prototype.

Due to the urgency of the situation, PSI director Haidar Hijjeh expedited the approval procedure, as he examined the prototype on April 4 along with a team of eight other experts, issuing a preliminary approval.

“A final approval is pending further tests that are expected to be completed within this week,” WAFA reported.

Al-Quds University is a research-intensive university with more than 100 under and postgraduate programs.

(The Palestine Chronicle)