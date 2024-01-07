‘A Plague of Leaks’: Netanyahu Wants Ministers to Undergo Polygraph Test

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu reportedly proposed having ministers who attend security meetings or receive briefings undergo a polygraph test.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government is grappling with a “plague of leaks, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu reportedly proposed having ministers who attend security meetings or receive briefings undergo a polygraph test.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a threat to Hezbollah during a government meeting. “I suggest that Hezbollah learn what Hamas has already learned in recent months: No terrorist is immune,” Netanyahu said.#Israel | #Hezbollah | #Hamashttps://t.co/eEcdc3nG4W — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 7, 2024

“We have a plague of leaks and I am not willing to continue like this, which is why I directed the promotion of a law that everyone who sits in cabinets and security discussions, including the political and professional ranks — will undergo a polygraph,” Netanyahu added in statements cited by Israeli Channel 12.

Israeli media reported on Friday disputes between Israeli ministers and military officials during a Cabinet meeting.

“A meeting of top ministers intended to discuss planning for the next phases of Israel’s war against Hamas and the administration of Gaza after the war ended in a loud and angry dustup between ministers and military brass, (…) as right-wing lawmakers cried foul over plans for the army to probe its own mistakes,” The Times of Israel reported.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)