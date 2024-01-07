12 Massacres in 24 Hours: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Scores of Civilians in Gaza

Israel continues to commit massacres in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed over the past few hours as the ongoing Israeli relentless campaign on the Gaza Strip continues for the 93rd day in a row.

Central Gaza

In central Gaza, Israeli occupation forces bombarded the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, resulting in the killing and injury of several civilians, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp and a residence in the Zawaideh area, both located in central Gaza, leading to the death of a Palestinian woman.

Also in Deir al-Balah, several civilians were killed following an Israeli shelling, which targeted a group of civilians in Abdul Kareem Al-Aklouk Street.

Doctors Without Borders announced in a press conference on Sunday the withdrawal of its employees from the central region of the Gaza Strip, including Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, amid increasing attacks by the Israeli occupation army.

Southern Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that 71 civilians, including children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in Khan Yunis in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least three civilians were killed, and five others were injured, in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians in the Al-Araishia area, coinciding with the targeting of the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in the city.  

Israeli warplanes also destroyed the Salah al-Din Mosque in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis.

In the Miraj area north of Rafah, 11 civilians were killed in a barrage of Israeli airstrikes.

Journalists Killed

Three journalists, including the son of iconic Al Jazeera journalist, Wael al-Dahdouh, were killed, and two others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting their vehicle north of Rafah.

The incident unfolded when an Israeli drone fired a missile at a vehicle carrying journalists, resulting in the killing of Hamza al-Dahdouh, 29, and Mustafa Thuraya. The strike also resulted in the injury of a third journalist.

Palestinian photojournalist Ali Salem Abu Ajwa was also killed after being targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

The Ministry said in a statement that Israeli occupation forces committed 12 massacres over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of 113 civilians and the wounding of 250 more.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health,  22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

