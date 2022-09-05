A Successful Gaza Entrepreneur Turns ‘Ideas into Reality’ (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Majd al-Aweni is a 26-year-old architect from Gaza, who pursued her dream to become a successful businesswoman.

“My family wanted me to study medicine because on the high school final exam, I got an average score of 96%. But I chose my passion for architecture and engineering,” she told The Palestine Chronicle.

Majd studied architecture at the University of Palestine.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Majd got married. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions that followed, she was forced to work from a distance, through several free platforms.

She opened an Instagram page to publish her work. The page became more and more successful and in 2020, Majd was able to launch her own company, the “Mas Group”.

“We, as architects, deal with all segments of society. We build hospitals for doctors and nurses, make life easier for housewives in their kitchens, and help business owners start their dream company. In other words, we translate ideas into reality.”

Majd, who is also the mother of a 5-month-old child, told The Palestine Chronicle that her husband’s support was essential for her success.

However, it is not easy being a mother and a businesswoman: “I had no place to leave my son, Basil, so I decided to make him my partner. He comes with me wherever I go.”

Majd epitomizes the strong Palestinian woman. She is a role model to be followed. In 2022, she will start a PhD program at the Islamic University in Gaza to complete her academic career.

(All Photos. Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)