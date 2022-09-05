Palestinians Stage Protest outside UNRWA Headquarters, Burn Tires (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For eight years, thousands of victims of one of Israel’s most destructive wars on Gaza are still waiting for promised support from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Fed up with what they call intentional delay in providing them with support, scores of Palestinians staged a protest outside UNRWA headquarters in Gaza on Monday. Protesters threw rotten eggs at the UNRWA building and burned tires.

The protesters told The Palestine Chronicle that since 2014, they are still waiting for UNRWA to help them rebuild their homes, as was promised by the international organization years ago. But for eight years, they received no help whatsoever, according to the protesters.

Israel has launched several major wars on the Gaza Strip, including numerous bombardment campaigns that killed thousands of Palestinians, while destroying much of the Strip infrastructure.

In 2014, Israel’s so-called ‘Protective Edge’ killed over 2,200 Palestinians and left over 17,000 homes completely destroyed, and thousands of other buildings, including hospitals, schools and factories, destroyed or severely damaged.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)