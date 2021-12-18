PA Calls on UN, US to Stop Jewish Settler Violence, Activate International Protection

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday called on the United Nations (UN) and the US to stop Jewish settler violence in the occupied West Bank and activate international protection for Palestinians.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the PA urged the US administration to pressure Israel as an occupying power “to stop the settlers’ terrorism, attacks and crimes committed against defenseless Palestinians, their towns and villages.”

🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli settlers brutally assaulted a Palestinian young in the old city of Jerusalem, shortly before. pic.twitter.com/SnDgXySxbo — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) December 18, 2021

The ministry called on the UN secretary-general to immediately activate the international protection system for Palestinian civilians under Israeli occupation.

In the statement, the PA’s ministry condemned “the escalation of the systematic attacks by settlers that took place today against Palestinian towns and villages, especially in Nablus’s villages of Qaryut and Burqa.”

125 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, and performed provocative tours, today.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Vr1vsOyNjm — Aqsa Younas (@AqsaYounasRana) December 16, 2021

According to the statement, the PA’s ministry also condemned Jewish settlers’ attacks on the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other places, which left dozens injured.

The statement elaborated:

“Groups of armed Jewish terrorists, protected by Israeli occupation forces, opened live fire with the intention to kill unarmed Palestinian citizens. They raided homes, inspected them and attempted to kidnap Palestinians.”

Under the Israeli military protection, Israeli settlers carried out another wave of massive attacks against the Palestinian villages for the second day in a row. More than 120 attacks were documented so far. This footage shows parts of last night’s attacks on Qariot village. pic.twitter.com/N1qwH2RDsi — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 17, 2021

The ministry attributed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with “full and direct responsibility for the settler violence and terror, as well as “the dangerous consequences and repercussions on the situation in the region.”

Concluding its statement, the PA’s ministry said that it has been cautious about the increasing violence of the Jewish settlers and raised this with several parties, “but no deterrence has been implemented.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)