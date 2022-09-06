Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Jenin, Kill Palestinian Man

A Palestinian man was killed early Tuesday morning while several others were injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Mohammad Musa Sabaaneh, 29, was killed by Israeli soldiers during a large-scale military raid.

Israeli occupation forces broke into the city and surrounded a building of 29 apartments. They forced its residents out before proceeding to demolish an apartment belonging to the family of Raad Hazem, who carried out an attack in Tel Aviv last April before being later shot and killed.

A #Palestinian man was killed and dozens injured as #Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of #Jenin. #JeninUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/C9dSjZG4iZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 6, 2022

A large Israeli military unit, along with a bulldozer, raided the city and closed off all of its entrances, while breaking into several neighborhoods.

Clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers during the raid, which resulted in the killing of Saba’na and the injury of 16 others with live bullets, one reported to be critical.

