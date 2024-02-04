Abu Obeida Reveals Israeli Losses – Resistance Roundup – Day 121

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida is back: this time with a brief message communicated through his official Telegram channel.

The spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, revealed the number of Israeli military vehicles destroyed, and soldiers killed, in addition to the number of Resistance attacks carried out in recent days.

Below is the brief statement of Abu Obeida, followed by the latest updates by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Abu Obeida

“In recent days, the fighters of Al-Qassam completely or partially destroyed 43 military vehicles. Our fighters confirmed eliminating 15 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range, sniping an officer and a soldier, and causing dozens dead and wounded in 17 different military missions. “During these missions, the Zionist forces that penetrated were targeted with shells, anti-fortification and anti-personnel explosives, and machine guns. Additionally, a tunnel entrance was blown up on several enemy soldiers, and our fighters seized 4 drone aircraft. “They bombarded military gatherings with mortar shells across all combat axes and directed an intense rocket barrage towards Tel Aviv and its surroundings.”

Who is Abu Obeida? pic.twitter.com/EfMAezLtRI — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) February 2, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 3 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the industrial area, southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of the industrial area south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house with an anti-fortification TBG shell, killing and wounding them, in the vicinity of the industrial area, southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted 3 Zionist Merkava 4 tanks and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.”

🚨BREAKING: 15 Soldiers Liquidated – Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, Abu Obeida: "In recent days, the fighters of Al-Qassam completely or partially destroyed 43 military vehicles. Our fighters confirmed eliminating 15 zionist soldiers at point-blank range, sniping an officer… pic.twitter.com/VciUXQi0KL — Censored Voice. (@CensoredNws) February 4, 2024

Day 121 – Al-Qassam continues to inflict losses on the enemy

“The Al-Qassam Brigades continue, for the 121st consecutive day, to confront the Zionist forces penetrating into several fronts, which has so far resulted in the killing of 562 (enemy) officers and soldiers and the wounding of more than 2,851 others according to the enemy’s army’s confession, and more than 6,500 wounded according to Zionist hospital reports. In addition to completely or partially destroying hundreds of vehicles, they continued to bomb enemy sites and settlements in the Gaza Strip, and destroyed its military gatherings in various axes of penetration. “Since the first day on October 7, Al-Qassam Brigades have managed to kill hundreds of soldiers and capture about 250 Zionists, while Al-Qassam rockets struck Ben Gurion Airport, Asqalan, Asdod, gatherings, and others with large barrages of rockets, as part of the operations of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, which was launched by the order of the Al-Qassam commander-in-chief, in defense of Al-Aqsa and the holy sites and in response to the call of the free women in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa. “The military spokesman for the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, published today, Sunday, Rajab 23, 1445 AH, corresponding to February 4, 2024 AD, through his official channel, a brief text in which he confirmed the complete or partial destruction of 43 military vehicles and the killing of 15 soldiers in the various combat axes in the past days. “The military media also published a number of military reports about the various jihadi operations carried out by the Al-Qassam fighters, which varied between engaging in fierce clashes with the Zionist forces and targeting military vehicles and fortifications with anti-tank and anti-fortification shells. Our fighters confirmed the destruction and damage of a number of vehicles in the various combat axes. “The Al-Aqsa Flood battle began at dawn on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with a series of incursions by the fighters into the settlements and military positions around Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing and capturing hundreds of soldiers and Zionist settlers.”

BREAKING: HAMAS OFFICIAL STATEMENT “The Al-Qassam Brigades continue, for the 121st consecutive day, to confront the zionist forces penetrating into several fronts, which has so far resulted in the killing of 562 [enemy] officers and soldiers and the wounding of more than 2,851… pic.twitter.com/rlZnbUAhVz — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 4, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“After their return from the areas of combat, our fighters placed a Zionist force in a tight ambush in the axis of advance in the western camp in Khan Yunis and clashed with it from point-blank range. They confirmed the killing of two Zionist soldiers and the wounding of a number of them. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy in the axes of advancement west and southwest of Khan Yunis. “Watch: Scenes from the rocket barrages with which Saraya Al-Quds targeted the military positions and Zionist gatherings as part of the battle.”

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades (PIJ) published a video showing mortar launches crushing IOF soldiers & military vehicles in the axis west of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/dLjEFCTpJG — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 29, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 PM, on Sunday, 04-02-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM, on Sunday, 04-02-2024, targeted two buildings in the Manar” settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM, on Sunday, 04-02-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers south of the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

Hezbollah pounds Israeli positions, barracks A barrage of missiles was seen being launched toward al-Jalil in northern occupied #Palestine, with the Resistance later reporting that there were numerous confirmed casualties. https://t.co/swoAM3yHlu — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 4, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM on Sunday, 04-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday, 04-02-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons and hit it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:55 PM on Sunday, 04-02-2024, targeted for the second time the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)