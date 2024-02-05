By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a brief but critical statement, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced a list of Israel’s latest losses in Gaza. This comes at a time when fierce battles are reported on all fronts. In the northern Gaza front in particular, Palestinian Resistance groups are recovering, launching major attacks at invading Israeli forces. The current fight in the south is concentrated mostly in Khan Yunis. Meanwhile, the Israeli war on the Palestinian Refugees Agency, UNRWA, continues, with the freezing of the group’s accounts by the Israeli Bank Leumi. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,365 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,630 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, February 5, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid on agricultural land near the Egyptian border, in the Al-Salam neighborhood in the city of Rafah , south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 27,478 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,835 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 27,478 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,835 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Q39N6hNxdL pic.twitter.com/u7NqeUKUxA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We announced that it targeted Israeli soldiers in a house west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with an anti-fortified shell, leaving them dead and wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of a new tour in the region that also includes Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the Palestinian territories.

Monday, February 5, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU: Netanyahu: We will not end the war before achieving “comprehensive victory”.

FRENCH FM: We demand respect for international humanitarian law and the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip. We demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to civilian suffering, and the release of detainees in Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 27,478 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,835 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Q39N6hNxdL pic.twitter.com/u7NqeUKUxA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 17 Palestinians arrived at Khan Yunis hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip, following continuous Israeli bombing of areas in the city.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is a “dangerous clown who ignites fires” and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw his powers.

Monday, February 5, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles the Israeli site of Al-Samaqa in the Kfar Shuba hills and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms , achieving direct hits.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes with heavy machine guns were taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in the northern suburbs of Gaza City.

YEMENI MEDIA: American-British “aggression” targeted the Dune area in Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers with mortar shells east of the village of Al-Masdar in the central Gaza Strip. AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We ambushed occupation army vehicles, blew up a Merkava tank, and targeted another with an Al-Yassin 105… pic.twitter.com/LaliTpCSYF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell , west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Five officers and soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip battles within 24 hours.

Monday, February 5, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another was injured by Israeli sniper bullets that targeted an UNRWA school housing displaced people in Khan Yunis.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We ambushed occupation army vehicles, blew up a Merkava tank, and targeted another with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of Khan Yunis.

Monday, February 5, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a house in the Al-Hakar area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers with mortar shells east of the village of Al-Masdar in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 5, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: El Al cancels its flights to Ireland due to support for the Palestinian people.

ISRAELI MEDIA: El Al cancels its flights to Ireland due to support for the Palestinian people. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Q39N6hNxdL pic.twitter.com/xIJvYFWm1z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

CHANNEL 12: 540 soldiers were accidentally injured since the start of ground battles in the Gaza Strip, last October 27. The channel explained that its information was based on data from the Israeli army.

Monday, February 5, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 14 Palestinians and a number of wounded arrived at Nasser Hospital, following continuous Israeli bombing on Khan Yunis.

TASS: Russia’s foreign ministry will summon Israeli ambassador Simona Halperin over “unacceptable comments” she made in an interview with Russia’s Kommersant daily, published on Sunday. The ministry described her comments as “an extremely unsuccessful start” to her diplomatic posting, which began last December. Halperin had criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for allegedly playing down the importance of the Holocaust and said Russia was being too friendly with Hamas.

RUSSIAN FM: The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the summoning of Israel's ambassador to Moscow, Simona Halperin, and said that the summoning was due to "unacceptable statements" she made in an interview. The ministry stated that Halperin misrepresented Russia's foreign… pic.twitter.com/4RXFmtA6AR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

Monday, February 5, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters seized an occupation army reconnaissance plane that was on an intelligence mission west of Khan Yunis.

HEZBOLLAH: Lebanese Hezbollah announced the killing of 3 of its members in southern Lebanon.

Monday, February 5, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted Israeli occupation army soldiers with anti-personnel bombs on the front lines in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and we also bombed a position of occupation soldiers and vehicles in the area with mortar shells.

#Gaza Resistance inflicts major losses on invading Israeli forces Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the PIJ launched several salvoes of rockets toward Israeli military positions as part of the ongoing struggle in the face of the Israeli occupation. https://t.co/5rUyQHNGVw — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 4, 2024

Monday, February 5, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Five missiles are launched towards Israeli positions in Upper Galilee, off the central sector of southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI RADIO: Israeli Radio announced the killing of a person in the Beersheba area in the south, and explained that the dead man tried to seize a policeman’s weapon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip has been subjected to continuous shelling by Israeli artillery since dawn on Monday.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip has been subjected to continuous shelling by Israeli artillery since dawn on Monday. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Q39N6hNxdL pic.twitter.com/Fdxo1dDuKQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

Monday, February 5, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN: The Democratic and Republican parties agreed on legislation to support Ukraine and Israel and provide aid to the Palestinians.

Monday, February 5, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

CENTCOM: US Central Command said that its forces carried out a self-defense strike against a Houthi attack with a guided missile.

Monday, February 5, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling renewed on the center, west and south of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 5, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed in a call with his British counterpart David Cameron efforts to secure the release of all captives and achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 5, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling in the center of Khan Yunis.

TURKISH FM: The residents of Gaza are now hostages, as Israel detains them in a specific geographical area and does not allow humanitarian aid to enter, bombs the aid that is brought in against its will, destroys infrastructure, and cuts off electricity, water and communications.

Monday, February 5, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Bank Leumi decided to freeze the account of UNRWA, in the wake of Israeli allegations of the UN agency’s involvement in the events of last October 7.

Islamic Resistance IN IRAQ: We targeted the Al-Omar field base in Syria with a drone.

YEMENI MEDIA: The American-British aggression launched 11 raids on Hodeidah and Saada.

Monday, February 5, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that its aircraft bombed an operational headquarters and military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the Yaron village area.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: We recovered the bodies of two martyrs and a number of injured people after targeting an apartment in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

JOSEP BORRELL: Stopping funding for UNRWA threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

JOSEP BORRELL: Stopping funding for UNRWA threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Q39N6hNxdL pic.twitter.com/iWpjHTxL5f — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli army killed 30 Palestinians in Deir al-Balah

REUTERS (quoting Israeli official): The Israeli army will coordinate with Egypt before any combing operation in Rafah, indicating that the army is looking for ways to evacuate the displaced north.

UN: The United Nations rapporteur on the right to health told Al Jazeera that the situation in Gaza is an example of a violation of international humanitarian laws and that the besiegement of medical personnel and ambulance teams in Gaza represents a major problem.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces launched 3 raids on the town of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)