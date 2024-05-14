Mapping War and Resistance – What is the Situation on the Ground in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

What does the map of the Israeli war and Palestinian Resistance in Gaza look like on the 221st day of war?

As the Palestinian Resistance continued to reclaim control over most of northern Gaza, the Israeli military is being forced to fight on several fronts.

News reports coming from Gaza indicate that fighting is taking place in Jabaliya and Zaytoun, in the north, and Rafah in the south, with occasional incursions in the Muhraqa area in the center.

But what does the map of the Israeli war and Palestinian Resistance in Gaza look like on the 221st day of war?

'Take the one in the back, I will take the one in the middle' a Palestinian fighter is heard telling another before they aim and shoot the Yassin 105 shells towards Israeli tanks advancing somewhere in northern Gaza. This was only one of many such scenes, likely the highest… pic.twitter.com/gA8yqGkLBe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

The War in Jabaliya

The two most active points in northern Gaza are the Jabaliya refugee camp, or more accurately the outskirts of Jabaliya, and the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

In Jabaliya, Israeli forces are continuing their effort to penetrate the camp. Israeli military forces have launched their attack from the east of the Gaza Strip, moving in a curved line, attacking the camp from two separate directions: from the south and from the east.

In this just-released video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier from the engineering unit east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/ug3wblXi1t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

The most intense battles today are taking place in an area known as the schools of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

These schools are all clustered together in a specific neighborhood and are operated by the UN refugees agency, UNRWA.

Our information indicates that there are hundreds of displaced Palestinians trapped inside these schools.

Palestinian Resistance is confronting the advancing Israeli military and has already reported that it blew up several Israeli tanks and personnel carriers in that specific area.

The Israeli military has already admitted that it had incurred casualties in the area, and Israeli military helicopters have been seen arriving and departing that area at a high frequency.

Until now, the Israeli military has failed to enter the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The Resistance has succeeded in reorganizing its forces in northern Gaza, and it’s now repelling Israeli attacks at several fronts, including the Jabaliya and Zaytoun axes. Meanwhile the battle in Rafah is intensifying, as Palestinian Resistance is targeting invading troops in… pic.twitter.com/zFkTexAcru — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2024

Zaytoun and Jurh Al-Deek

Israeli forces are also trying to enter the Al-Zayton neighborhood, which is now back in the hands of the Resistance.

Palestinians have reported that they destroyed several Israeli military vehicles and sniped Israeli soldiers in the area between Street N° 8 and Street N° 10, located at the southeastern borders of the camp.

Other areas of clashes include Juhr Al-Deek, in the east of Gaza, and only a short distance away from the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

The Al-Quds Brigades have announced that it has targeted Israeli military gatherings in the eastern and southern parts of the Juhr Al-Deek area, causing casualties among the Israeli soldiers.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a Zionist troop carrier east of Rafah and gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles inside the Rafah land crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/6lQMLMITio — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 13, 2024

Rafah

The Israeli military operation against Rafah has expanded today to reach as far as George Street, where most of the clashes have taken place.

Israel launched its operation on Rafah on May 6, moving from east to west. By doing so, it has passed through the Rafah crossing, Al-Salam area, and other areas, which are still on the outskirts of the main city of Rafah.

Al-Qassam Brigades is currently leading the resistance in that area, knowing that Israel’s aim is to eventually move, particularly into Al-Fukhari and Miraj areas north, and Tell es-Sultan, further west.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam has also said that its fighters shelled Israeli forces that have taken over the Rafah crossing, thus choking off the besieged Gaza Strip completely.

(The Palestine Chronicle)