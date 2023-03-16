Ahmed Manasra Complains of Ill-Treatment, Rodent-Infested Israeli Prison

Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra complained on Monday of severe ill-treatment inside the Israeli prison, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.

The Commission said that, during a court hearing on the extension of his solitary confinement, Manasra, 21, complained to the Israeli judge of ill-treatment.

Manasra explained that he had been suffering from acute stomach ache for 45 days. He was reportedly barred from receiving the canteen money from his family. Manasra added that he was served insect-infested food and locked into a rat-infested cell.

Although a group of 36 psychologists has appealed to the Israeli president to pardon him due to his mental health condition, the judge ordered the extension of Manasra to solitary confinement for another six months, the Commission also reported.

Manasra, who was arrested at the age of 13 in 2015 after being run over by an Israeli police vehicle and beaten on the head by Jewish settlers, suffers from severe psychological damage due to his detention, lack of medical treatment, and isolation.

He is being held in the isolation section of the Eishel prison in the Naqab desert.

