Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman near Hebron

June 1, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was killed by Israeli forces near hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Wednesday killed a Palestinian woman at the entrance of the Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Israeli soldiers opened fire at Ghofran Warasnah, 31, injuring her in the chest.

The Red Crescent said that the Israeli forces prevented medics from approaching Warasnah until after 20 minutes after her injury.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*