Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman near Hebron

Israeli forces on Wednesday killed a Palestinian woman at the entrance of the Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Israeli soldiers opened fire at Ghofran Warasnah, 31, injuring her in the chest.

BREAKING: Israeli forces shoot dead a Palestinian woman at the entrance of Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, says the Palestinian ministry of health. Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was shot in the chest & medics were prevented from reaching her got 20 min. — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) June 1, 2022

The Red Crescent said that the Israeli forces prevented medics from approaching Warasnah until after 20 minutes after her injury.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)