‘Angry’ Netanyahu Instructs Israeli Ministers, Do Not Visit Washington

March 15, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
A cabinet meeting of the new Israeli government. (Photo: Prime Minister of Israel's TW Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his cabinet ministers to avoid traveling to the United States and meeting US government officials unless he is invited to the White House by US President Joe Biden, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

“The report by Channel 12 news said that Netanyahu is angry he has not been invited yet and believes any minister meeting American government officials would underline that the premier himself has not attended such a meeting,” The Times of Israel wrote.

The report also noted that former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who entered office in June 2021, visited the White House in August of that year.

US Condemns Israeli Minister’s ‘Disgusting’ Call to ‘Wipe Out’ Huwwara

“As long as I don’t visit there, nobody does,” Netanyahu was quoted as telling his ministers by the Israeli channel.

The Biden Administration recently expressed criticism towards the Israeli far-right government.

On March 1, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price called on Netanyahu to publicly disavow “repugnant, irresponsible and disgusting” comments by Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had called for the Palestinian town of Huwwara to be “wiped out”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

