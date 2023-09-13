Ain Al Hilweh: Hamas Top Official in Lebanon to Ensure Ceasefire Holds in Refugee Camp

Deputy Chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau Abroad, Deputy Chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau Abroad, Musa Abu Marzouq, arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday to follow up on the ceasefire in place between Palestinian factions in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp, the Middle East Monitor reported.

In a press release, Hamas said that “Abu Marzouq is set to meet Lebanese officials and representatives from the Palestinian factions in Lebanon in an attempt to contain the situation in Ain Al-Hilweh and to reinforce the ceasefire that ended fierce clashes among the refugees.”

Quds Press reported that normal life has resumed in the camp after fierce clashes erupted between Palestinian factions within it that led to the death of 14 and the wounding of 60 others. Thousands fled their homes.

Fighting in the refugee camp had resumed over the weekend after a month-long ceasefire that ended similar clashes in July.

The United Nations called for Palestinian groups at the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp to cease fire and leave UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools immediately.

“I urge armed groups to stop the fighting in Ain Al-Hilweh camp and vacate UNRWA schools immediately,” the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza pressed in a statement.

Lebanon hosts 12 Palestine refugee camps which house over 450,000 refugees officially recorded by the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

(PC, MEMO)