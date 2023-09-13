Palestine’s Response Team Begins Rescue Mission in Libya after Flood Disaster

The team, consisting of 37 participants from the Civil Defense, the Ministry of Health, and the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA), will participate with Libyan and international rescue teams.

Palestine’s urgent intervention and response team traveled to Libya on Wednesday to participate in the rescue operations for survivors and missing people, as a result of the torrents and floods that struck eastern Libya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The political advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Ahmad Al-Deek, said that the team is leaving for Libya, in order to stand by the Libyan people in facing the repercussions of the devastating Storm Daniel.

The devastation from storm floods in Libya is truly catastrophic. At least 5,000 people have died. Many thousands more missing. How much death and destruction will it take for world leaders to take climate change seriously?

pic.twitter.com/iE1yzM6nmn — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 12, 2023

The team, consisting of 37 participants from the Civil Defense, the Ministry of Health, and the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA), will participate with Libyan and international rescue teams in rescue operations and in providing aid and assistance.

Al-Deek said that there are dozens of Palestinian families still missing, while the number of victims among Palestinian people has so far reached 23, expressing his hope that some of the missing families will be found alive.

The death toll from devastating floods in Libya’s eastern region has risen to an estimated 6,000 people, according to local officials. The figure is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the coastal city that was struck by Storm Daniel.

(PC, WAFA)