Israeli Forces Arrest Senior Hamas Leader in West Bank

December 13, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian MP Hassan Yousef. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces raided on Sunday night the home of senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank, Hassan Yousef, 65, and arrested him, Safa Press Agency reported.

According to Safa, a large number of Israeli soldiers raided the city of Betonya in the outskirts of Ramallah and broke into Yousef’s house, before arresting him.

Yousef, who is an MP, was released in July 2020 after spending 10 months under administrative detention inside Israeli prisons.

According to Safa news, Yousef spent a total of 21 years in Israeli prisons, mostly under administrative detention.

He suffers from several chronic diseases, including hypertension and diabetes and needs continuous medical care.

Palestinian factions condemned the detention of Yousef, whom they assert is being detained for no reason but to incarcerate him under administrative detention.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

