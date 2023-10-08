Al-Aqsa Flood: Day One in Photos

October 8, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
The Palestinian Resistance launched a major military operation. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Occupied Palestine woke up Saturday morning to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance. This is what happened, in photos.

Occupied Palestine woke up Saturday morning to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements.

Sources in the Resistance say that the well-coordinated attack is a response to the Israeli army and settlers’ violence in the West Bank and the killing of a large number of children.

This is what happened, in photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*