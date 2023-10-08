This is What Hezbollah Said following Targeting of Israeli Military Positions

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the targeting of three Israeli military positions in the Shebaa Farms. Here is what the group said in a statement.

The Israeli military has confirmed that shells from Lebanon have fallen in areas under Israeli military control in the Shebaa Farms.

The Israeli army’s announcement followed earlier reports in Israeli public radio that shells and gunfire from Lebanon have targeted an Israeli military position, mostly in the Kafr Shuba Hills.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying that the attack was carried out “in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance”.

This is the full text of Hezbollah’s statement:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “Permission [to fight] has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged, and indeed Allah is capable of granting them victory.” “On the path to liberate the remaining part of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance and the steadfast and heroic Palestinian people, the groups of the martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh in the Islamic Resistance carried out an attack this Sunday, on October 8, 2023, targeting three Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region. These sites include the radar site, Zabdine site, and Ruwaysat site, using a significant number of artillery shells and guided missiles, resulting in direct hits on these sites. Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”

Shebaa Farms, among other regions under Israeli control in the north, belong to Lebanon and they are considered militarily occupied by Israel.

On Saturday, the commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassan Brigades, Mohammed Deif, called on Arab resistance in Lebanon to join the Palestinian Resistance in its ongoing war against the Israeli occupation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)