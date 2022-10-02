‘Al-Aqsa in Danger’: Hamas Rallies Thousands in Gaza (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic Movement Hamas organized a mass rally on Saturday under the title “Al-Aqsa is in Danger”, to emphasize the centrality of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the rally, Hamas representatives denounced the escalation of Israeli aggressions and violations of the sanctity of the holy mosque.

The rally, which attracted thousands of Palestinians from across the besieged Gaza Strip, brought together a large number of Palestinian political leaders and dignitaries, including Hamas’s leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar – who appeared in public for the first time since the latest Israeli war on Gaza last August – Mahmoud Zahar, and others.

Rawhi Mushtaha, a member of the Hamas political bureau, warned that Israeli violations of Al-Aqsa could lead to a series of explosions that would change the shape of the region.

Mushtaha said that Gaza was conveying a simple and clear message to Arab and Muslim leaders, as well as to all world leaders.

He warned against any attempt at dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque, pointing out that Hamas will not tolerate Israel’s banning of Muslim worshippers, arrest of young people, and continued excavations that put the mosque in danger.

Mushtaha also expressed his solidarity with Al-Qassam Brigades in Jenin and Nablus, paying his tribute to those who were killed and wounded by recent Israeli violence targeting the northern West Bank.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)