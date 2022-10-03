WATCH: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinian Men near Ramallah

Two young Palestinian men were killed and a third injured after they were shot by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian sources told WAFA that the Israeli forces raided an area to the north of the refugee camp of Jalazone and shot more than 30 bullets at three Palestinians who were inside their vehicle.

Jalazone camp today

1/ pic.twitter.com/ncMnlBDzgL — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) October 3, 2022

Two young men, identified as Basel Basbous, 19, and Khaled Anbar, 22, both residents of Jalazone, were killed.

Another person, identified as 19-year-old Rafat Habash, from the town of Beir Zeit, was injured.

All were reported to be construction workers.

⚠️🧵horrendous act of wanton killing in Ramallah this morning:

3 Palestinians in a car unknowingly drove by an Israeli military unit operating secretly on outskirts of Jalazone camp north of Ramallah. The Israelis shower the car w/ bullets, kill two Palestinians, injure a third. pic.twitter.com/2bnKRPrlTg — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) October 3, 2022

Israeli soldiers took away the bodies of the slain Palestinians and detained the injured.

With the killing of Basbous and Anbar, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire since the beginning of 2022 has risen to 160, including 109 in the West Bank and 51 in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)