Al Jazeera Submits Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killing to ICC for Investigation

Al Jazeera submitted the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, after she was killed by Israeli forces, The New Arab reported.

The Qatar-based channel said it had “unearthed new evidence” on the death of the Palestinian-American, shot while covering an Israel army raid in Jenin on May 11.

Any person or group can file a complaint to the ICC prosecutor for investigation, but the Hague-based court is under no obligation to take on such cases.

Al Jazeera said its submission highlighted “new witness evidence and video footage (that) clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces”.

“The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded,” the channel said.

“We are hopeful that this submission will lead to an investigation by the ICC,” Lina Abu Akleh told the New Arab at a press conference in the Hague after the submission was made.

“This process must lead to accountability, and prevent further crimes like this committed against journalists.”

Israel said it would not cooperate with any external probe into Abu Akleh’s death.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)