Israeli Soldier Who Killed Palestinian Autistic Man in East Jerusalem Sentenced

The Israeli District Court acquitted on Thursday an Israeli soldier who killed autistic Palestinian man Iyad Hallaq in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 30, 2020, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

On May 30, Israeli occupation police officers shot and killed Hallaq in East Jerusalem. Soon after the murder, Israeli reports falsely claimed that the autistic man was carrying a “suspicious object that looked like a pistol.”

Later, it was claimed, also by Israeli sources, that Hallaq was carrying a toy gun.

However, according to eyewitnesses, when Hallaq was shot and fell on the ground, he was merely holding his gloves and a face mask.

Hallaq’s brutal murder by Israeli soldiers sparked outrage and protests throughout Palestine.

The Israeli court acquitted the policeman of any wrongdoing and only claimed that he “acted recklessly.”

This is not the first case in which members of the Israeli occupation forces have been acquitted of the charges against them.

Recently, an Israeli court also decided to close the investigation file for the Israeli soldiers involved in the killing of elderly Palestinian-American, Omar Asaad, 80, from the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah.

(PC, WAFA)