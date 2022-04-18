Abbas, Putin Discuss Latest Developments in Palestine and Internationally

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone on Monday the latest developments in Palestine and internationally, as well as bilateral relations between their two countries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

President Putin stressed Russia’s firm position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, and that Russia will continue to accord its political support to the Palestinian cause in all international forums.

He also stressed his rejection of the Israeli practices that prevent worshippers from freely accessing the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the need to respect the existing historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

On food security, Putin stressed that Russia will provide the Palestinian and other importers in the Middle East with all their needs of Russian wheat, materials and crops, according to Russian measures, and that all efforts will be made to reach a negotiated settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

For his part, Abbas briefed his Russian counterpart on the latest developments in Jerusalem regarding the daily incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israelis under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, who act brutally towards the innocent worshipers in flagrant violation of international law and the legal and historical status quo.

Putin was also briefed on the latest international contacts undertaken by the State of Palestine to stop this aggression and stop all unilateral actions.

Abbas stressed the need to respect international law and work to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Abbas also supported President Putin’s position on pursuing efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

Presidents Abbas and Putin agreed to continue their contacts and consultations at all levels.

