Al-Qassam Spokesman, Abu Obeida Made a Statement: What is His Message to the Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, made an important statement.

In an audio recording, Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that the battle with the Israeli occupation will continue, and the “enemy does not know anything about its results.”

‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation was launched by the resistance against Israel in the early hours of Saturday.

Haaretz: Several Israeli military positions are currently in the hands of Hamas fighters. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/4Hao3bzoeT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

“The enemy will be stunned when he wakes up from his disappointment,” Abu Obeida added, calling on Palestinians to “go out to participate in the flood of Al-Aqsa and (further) confuse your weak enemy like a spider’s web.”

“The enemy is collapsing and we call on our people inside to distract the enemy and confuse him.”

At dawn on Saturday, the Palestinian Resistance launched intense rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in addition to land, sea and air incursions.

The Israeli occupation army responded by launching raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of more than 160 Palestinians and the injury of about a thousand people, according to medical sources in Gaza.

Israeli sources say at least 100 Israelis have been killed and a thousand more wounded, while many have been captured by the Gaza Resistance.

(The Palestine Chronicle)