Palestinian Resistance Launch Major Attack on Israel: What Happened? – LIVE BLOG

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an unprecedented move, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza launched a major attack on Israel on Saturday morning, October 7. In response, Israel declared war.

Occupied Palestine woke up this morning to the news of a major military campaign launched by the Palestinian Resistance, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements.

Sources in the Resistance say that the well-coordinated attack is a response to the Israeli army and settlers’ violence in the West Bank and the killing of a large number of children.

So, what happened exactly?

Saturday, October 7, 3:10 pm (GMT+3)

Palestinian Ministery of Heatlh issued a statement regarding the total number of Palestinians killed and wounded as a result of Israeli strikes on various towns and refugee camps in Gaza:

– Gaza: 35 killed and over 160 wounded. – Khan Younis: 45 killed and over 180 wounded. – Northern region: 40 killed and nearly 200 wounded. – Central Gaza: 29 killed and 311 wounded. – Rafah: 12 killed and 80 wounded.

Saturday, October 7, 2:45 pm (GMT+3)

Palestine Chronicle: Gaza is under intense Israeli bombardment targeting many locations including Jabaliya, Bureij, Khan Younis and other regions.

Saturday, October 7, 2:30 pm (GMT+3)

Aljazeera Arabic: Many Palestinians killed and wounded in latest Israeli strikes on Gaza. Many of the wounded are unreachable.

Saturday, October 7, 2:15 pm (GMT+3)

#Palestinians in #Gaza demolish the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from #Israel FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/5yfUHh5rDx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Israeli Media: The Israeli police places checkpoints around the city of Tel Aviv. (Cited by Aljazeera Arabic)

Saturday, October 7, 1:45 pm (GMT+3)

Islamic Jihad: We have captured a number of Israeli soldiers.

Saturday, October 7, 12:35 pm (GMT+3)

Aljazeera Arabic, citing Israeli media: 22 Israelis killed, over 500 wounded since the start of the Palestinian operation inside Israel. Many Israeli soldiers are also captured.

🔴An Israeli police station in #Jerusalem was set on fire by the #PalestinianResistance FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/KAkp9KB5f8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 12:30 pm (GMT+3)

Reuters, citing Israeli Channel 12:

22 Israelis killed in the Hamas attack.

Aerial footage of the moment when #Israeli "indestructible" Merkava tank was destroyed by the Palestinian resistance. pic.twitter.com/FueBAbwgeX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 12:30 pm (GMT+3)

Palestinian Ministry of Education: All schools are to be shut down in Gaza due to the war.

The Palestinian resistance has launched a major operation inside of Israel. This is the first time in history that such an event takes place. This is what happened. Full video at TikTok #Israel #Gaza #Palestine #Military #War #BreakingNews #Viral #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/aOB2Le6Pzi — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 12:25 pm (GMT+3)

Israeli Ministery of Education: All schools are to be shut down throughout Israel.

Saturday, October 7, 12:25 pm (GMT+3)

Maariv: The Israeli government was surprised by the attack and the Israeli army failed at its mission.

Massive rocket barrages at the hands of the Palestinian Resistance in #Gaza have not stopped since the launch of the 'Al-Aqsa Flood' operation pic.twitter.com/SxNvXhgd2S — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 12:20 pm (GMT+3)

Hamas: Three settlements are fully under the control of the Palestinian Resistance. Israel confirms the claim.

Saturday, October 7, 12:15 pm (GMT+3)

Aljazeera: There are holes in the Israeli fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, which is being used by fighters to move freely between Gaza and Israel.

Saturday, October 7, 12:10 pm (GMT+3)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: We are at war.

Saturday, October 7, 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

Israel Channel 12: The Palestinian Resistance is effectively in control of all Israeli settlements at the Gaza border.

Saturday, October 7, 11:30 am (GMT+3)

Ynet News: More than 250 wounded Israelis have been taken to hospitals, some in critical condition.

Saturday, October 7, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

Israeli military launches military operation ‘Iron Swords’.

Hundreds of Jewish settlers escape from the settlements surrounding the #Gaza Strip. 🎥 Aljazeera Arabic FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/bT9sEFEebH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 10:30 am (GMT+3)

Israeli media:



Ofir Liebstein, the head of the Israel regional council in the Sha’ar Hanegev region has been killed by Palestinian fighters.

Ofir Liebstein, the head of the Israel regional council in the Sha’ar Hanegev region has been killed by Palestinian fighters. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/e9LZEVJqTS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 10:30 am (GMT+3)

Israeli Radio:

Hamas has detained 35 Israelis so far.

🔴 Israeli Radio: #Hamas has detained 35 Israelis so far. pic.twitter.com/dfdZo0Vtoz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 10:15 am (GMT+3)

Israeli military:

Israel is engaging Hamas fighters in ‘numerous’ locations inside Israel.

Saturday, October 7, 10:00 am (GMT+3)

Israeli Radio

Hamas has attacked 21 military bases inside Israel and is currently holding many Israelis hostage.

Saturday, October 7, 09:45 (GMT+3)

Israeli occupation army evacuates its air bases near the #Gaza Strip as resistance fighters begin to approach them.

🎥 Israeli occupation army evacuates its air bases near the #Gaza Strip as resistance fighters begin to approach them. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/oMNAbHZUFy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 09:18 (GMT+3)

Israel Broadcasting Corporation:

– The Israeli army has called on all reserves to return to military bases.

– Hamas fighters take over a police station in the town of Sderot, casualties reported.

Footage of the damage caused by the rockets launched by the Palestinian #Resistance across Israel. pic.twitter.com/VhuGEyoChG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 09:00 (GMT+3)

Aljazeera Arabic:

– Israel has lost control over the Erez checkpoint (Beit Hanoun crossing) and another military base.

Saturday, October 7, 08:45(GMT+3)

Israeli Red Star of David:

The number of those killed in Hamas’s Operation” is countless.

Saturday, October 7, 08:30(GMT+3)

YNet News:

Dozens of Palestinian fighters stormed an Israeli military base and arrested soldiers.

Dozens of Palestinian fighters stormed an Israeli military base and arrested soldiers. pic.twitter.com/2dstyIUJGO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 08:30(GMT+3)

Palestine Chronicle Correspondents:

– Israel bombs many Gaza targets, especially areas near the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

– Israel shuts down many roads and crossings in the West Bank.

Palestine Chronicle Correspondents: – #Israel bombs many Gaza targets, especially areas near the fence separating besieged #Gaza from Israel. – Israel shuts down many roads and crossings in the #WestBank. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/6WrPrlJxFr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 07:30 (GMT+3)

Unlike previous resistance campaigns, this one included the infiltration of Resistance fighters into settlements bordering the besieged Gaza Strip.

The infiltration was carried out by air, land, and sea.

🔴 BREAKING | In an unprecedented move, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza launched a major attack on Israel. Sources in the Resistance say that the attack is a response to the Israeli army and settlers' violence in the West Bank and the killing of a large number of children. pic.twitter.com/Hq3LeNuxNC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Videos sent to The Palestine Chronicle show Palestinian fighters transported inside Israeli towns while others taking over the rooftops of buildings in Sderot.

Another video showed a Palestinian fighter parachuting over an Israeli settlement.

Some of the Palestinian strikes have reportedly hit precise targets in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, and other cities, resulting in Israeli casualties.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, two Palestinians were reportedly killed by the Israeli military although the precise circumstances of their death remain unclear.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent said that a spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades will make a statement soon, explaining the circumstances behind the Resistance move.

🔴 BREAKING| Tens of fighters are already inside Israel, and local footage showed Palestinian fighters marching inside Israeli towns. pic.twitter.com/Z9cHnDluqm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

Aljazeera Arabic correspondent Walid al-Omari said that tens of fighters are already inside Israel, and local footage showed Palestinian fighters marching inside Israeli towns.

The Israeli military said that the Iron Dome has been activated throughout the larger Tel Aviv area, in Ashdod and West of Jerusalem.

Early analyses show that the Iron Dome has failed to intercept many of the Palestinian rockets.

Palestinian strikes have also reportedly hit the towns of Bir Saba’ (Beirsheeba) and Kiryat Gat.

This is a developing story. More information will follow.

(The Palestine Chronicle)