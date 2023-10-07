Russia Vs. US: How Did Moscow and Washington React to the War in Palestine and Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

How did Russia react to the massive military campaign by the Palestinian Resistance and how does that position differ from that of Washington?

The Russian position on the Israeli occupation of Palestine remained unchanged despite the fact that, unlike previous bouts of violence, this time around, it was the Palestinian Resistance that struck first.

Washington’s position also remained unchanged.

Russia: Ceasefire, Negotiate

This is the Russian position as articulated on Saturday by Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“We call on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to immediately ceasefire, renounce violence (and) show the necessary restraint,” she said.

Zakharova called on the parties to set up “a negotiation process aimed at establishing a comprehensive, lasting and long-awaited peace” with the help of the international community.

The long-lasting conflict between Israel and Palestine “cannot be solved by force, but only by diplomatic means,” Zakharova added.

The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman also reiterated that Moscow is standing by its position in favor of negotiations “for the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security with Israel.”

In contrast, the United States State Department, and numerous American officials, from the government and both dominant parties Republicans and Democrats showed total support for Israel, while condemning Palestinians.

US: ‘Appalling Attack’

This is one of the statements issued by the US State Department soon after the start of the war:

“The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities. “There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. “We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself.”

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on the social media platform X:

“We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel” and “We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

The same sentiment was conveyed by US President Joe Biden:

“The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)