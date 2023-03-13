Al-Shati Obtains Precious Point to Advance to Palestine’s Football Premier League (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an exciting match held at the Al-Yarmouk Stadium on Friday, the Al-Shati Services Football Club rose to the ranks of the Premier football clubs in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shati only needed to equalize or win against the Namaa Club to secure a position in Palestine’s top football league. The 1-1 result was enough for the club to secure 44 points – in second place behind Al-Ahly – ahead of Namaa’s 43 points.

The first goal of the match arrived in the second half when Al-Shati managed to advance thanks to the efforts of former international player Suleiman Al-Obeid.

At the end of the match, however, Muhammad Al-Qadi managed to equalize. The belated goal, however, was not enough for Namaa to alter the outcome and secure the needed points to advance.

(All Photos: The Palestine Chronicle)