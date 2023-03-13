As Ramadan Grows Near, Gaza Artist Prepares Beautiful Lanterns (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Reham Shurrab is a Palestinian woman who lives in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. She excels in the art of designing and producing Ramadan lanterns.

Lanterns are considered one of the main pieces of decoration during the holy month of Ramadan throughout much of the Muslim world.

Reham told The Palestine Chronicle that she decided to launch this project four years ago when she realized how many demands are placed on Ramadan lanterns throughout Palestine.

“I started with a few pieces, using cardboard and fabric. But when I realized that there was a great demand for lanterns, I thought that it could become a source of income for my family,” she explained.

To promote her merchandise, Reham uses social media. The response has been better than anything the Gaza artist ever expected. Now, she is able to support her family, while doing what she loves most, art.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)