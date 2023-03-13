France24 Suspends Renowned Journalist over Pro-Palestine Stance

March 13, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh. (Photo: via Al Qastal TW Page)

France24 TV suspended renowned Palestinian journalist Laila Odeh on Saturday, after opening an investigation into her use of “pro-Palestine” terminology on her personal social media accounts, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The television network accused Odeh of “incitement” and “anti-Semitism” for using the term “martyr” in reference to Palestinians killed by Israel and “1948 lands” when referring to the land of Palestine under the British Mandate before Israel’s establishment.

The channel considered that Odeh had contradicted the channel’s media policy in dealing with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Odeh, who speaks Arabic, English, Hebrew, and Russian began her career in 1993. She joined the French channel in 2007.

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*