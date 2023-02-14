Algeria’s Official News Agency Says Website Faced Attacks from Israel, Morocco, Parts of Europe

Algeria’s official news agency said on Sunday that its website was subjected to cyberattacks originating in Israel, Morocco, and parts of Europe, the New Arab reported.

The Algeria Press Service (APS) said editions of its website in different languages had “for several hours been facing a series of severe cyberattacks aiming to hack it”, adding that the attack caused the site to be “temporarily blocked”.

The APS’s website would not load when The New Arab attempted to access it on Monday. It “didn’t send any data”, an error message displayed by the Google Chrome web browser read.

“This series of severe attacks turned out to have geographical sources from the Zionist occupying entity [Israel], Morocco and some regions of Europe,” the APS claimed.

“Technical systems prevented hacking attempts from accessing the database,” it said.

Algeria cut ties with Morocco in 2021. While Rabat agreed to normalize ties with Israel in a highly controversial 2020 move, Algiers maintains no such relations.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)